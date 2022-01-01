Pizza Hyena

Go
"Hand crafted and wood fired flatbread pizza made with local fresh ingredients and handmade sauces. All of our pizzas are 10" Neapolitan-style and made with Love. Large craft beer selection and creative cocktails"

13 S. Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Ricotta Be Kidding Me$12.95
ricotta. garlic sauce. spinach. fresh mozz. portobello. cracked black pepper
Smoke Ring$13.95
smoked ham. fresh pineapple. applewood smoked bacon. smoked provolone. rustic red sauce
Clucked Up$12.95
BBQ chicken. red onion. monterey jack. hickory stout BBQ sauce. fresh cilantro
Wild Fired Wings$14.95
10 - famous wild fired charred wings with your choice of sauce.
Garlic Cheezy Bread$6.50
fresh wild fired garlic cheese bread sticks. rustic red sauce
BYO Pizza$10.00
Ms. Cheezious$8.95
fresh mozz. monterey jack. cheddar. rustic red sauce.
When You Can't Decide$12.95
100% all beef cupping pepperoni. sweet Italian sausage. wild mushrooms. fresh mozzarella. rustic red sauce.
Margherita Hyena$12.50
rustic red sauce. fresh mozzarella. heirloom grape tomatoes. fresh basil
Peppy Longstocking$10.95
100% beef cupping pepperoni. rustic red sauce. fresh mozzarella.
13 S. Ocean Blvd

SURFSIDE BEACH SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
