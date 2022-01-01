Pizza King

Go
8100 East US Hwy 36

Popular Items

Bread Sticks$4.99
4 Soft Warm Breadsticks served with your Choice of Dip
PK Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Stromboli Subwich$9.59
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf.
Comes with Chips & Pickle
10" - Cheese$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
16" - Cheese$17.99
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
Potato Skins$5.79
Topped w/ your choice of nacho or
cheddar cheese & your choice of bacon
bits, sausage, Mexican beef, or chili.
Served w/ sour cream on side
Nacho Cheese$1.39
14" - Cheese$14.89
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
Pretzel Bread Sticks$5.79
3 Golden Brown Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
16" - Deluxe$25.59
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms,
onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
Location

8100 East US Hwy 36

Avon IN

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
