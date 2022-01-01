Pizza King
Come in and enjoy!
8100 East US Hwy 36
Popular Items
Location
8100 East US Hwy 36
Avon IN
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Guys Pizza & Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Carl's Donuts and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Avon
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0456
Nothing Bundt Cakes