Pizza King

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

109 N Creasy Ln • $$

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)

Popular Items

16" - Cheese$17.99
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
7" - Cheese$5.29
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
Bread Sticks (4)$4.99
PK Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese, and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.99
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
Ham & Cheese Subwich$5.29
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese.
Served on Sesame Bun
10" Cheese$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
14" - Cheese$14.89
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
Nacho Cheese$1.29
Submarine Subwich$9.99
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce.
Comes with Chips & Pickle
Location

109 N Creasy Ln

Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
