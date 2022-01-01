Go
Pizza King of Greencastle

400 S Bloomington St

Greencastle, IN 46135

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

400 S Bloomington St, Greencastle IN 46135

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Almost Home Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Long admired locally and regionally Almost Home's food is all about freshness, innovation and inspiration. We use only the highest quality ingredients, locally sourced when available. Our delicious food and friendly staff will make you feel like you are "Almost Home."

BBQ Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sahm's Haven

No reviews yet

We're grateful to join the Heritage Lake community! Sahm's Haven is available to the public and located at the Heritage Lake Marina in Coatesville, Indiana. We feature delicious dishes made from scratch and BBQ smoked on site. Cold brew from our Indianapolis based brewery Big Lug is available on tap and in cans.

The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Parke County, THE RANCH is a swanky, quaint cafe featuring a full espresso bar, zesty fare + specialty cocktails. Designed with conversation in mind, this space is sure to welcome you and yours.

