Pizza Lovers image
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Lovers

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

812 Reviews

$$

1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD

WESTON, FL 33326

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Margherita$11.95
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Margherita Pizza Metro$19.90
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Veggie Lovers$15.90
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled peppers, grilled eggplants, mushrooms, and parmesan flakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD, WESTON FL 33326

Directions

