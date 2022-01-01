Go
Toast

Pizza Machine

Robotically satisfying pizza operating in Harbeson, Delaware.

21248 Iron Throne Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Planet Pepperoni$16.00
Mozzarella Blend, Garlic, Deli Style Pepperoni and House Red Sauce
Butcher Cuts$19.00
Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Capicola, Ham and House Red Sauce
Hawaiian Machine$18.00
Mozzarella Blend, Pineapple, Capicola, Ham, Red Onion and House Red Sauce
12" House Dough$15.00
It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy$15.00
Mozzarella Blend, Garlic and House Red Sauce
That Green & Boujee Cheese Jawn$17.00
Mozzarella Blend, Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Truffle Oil and Basil Pesto Saue
Shroomin'$18.00
Mozzarella Blend, Ricotta, Garlic, Mushroom Blend, Red Onion and House Red Sauce
See full menu

Location

21248 Iron Throne Drive

Milton DE

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bethany Blues Lewes

No reviews yet

Bethany Blues is the go-to BBQ and seafood restaurant at the beach! All of our BBQ is smoked fresh daily, low and slow, using all hickory wood. From our signature St. Louis style ribs, to our award winning Delmarva-Q, we offer a BBQ pleaser for everyone!
Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with modern beach flavors in their dishes. You can count on favorites like our seafood jambalaya, no-filler Smith Island blend crab cakes, our house made brisket burgers and spicy andouille sausage. Can’t choose?... Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated.
Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. We hand select our own single-barrels for our house pour whiskey! Let us make a bourbon lover out of you!

Go Brit!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wheelhouse

No reviews yet

WATERFRONT DINING
CASUAL DINING

Nectar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston