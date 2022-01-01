Pizza Madness
Go where the locals go for delicious pizzas, salads, subs and more! Beer on tap and a fun family atmosphere, too! Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
509 Main St • $$
509 Main St
Canon City CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
