Pizza Madness

Go where the locals go for delicious pizzas, salads, subs and more! Beer on tap and a fun family atmosphere, too! Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

509 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (968 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

509 Main St

Canon City CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
