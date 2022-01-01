Go
Pizza Man - Mequon Market

6300 W Mequon Road

Popular Items

Build your Own 16" Large$16.00
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, red cabbage, summer sausage, grape tomato, red onion, green olive, pickled banana pepper, cucumber, cheddar cheese curd, crispy chickpeas, buttermilk ranch
Build your Own Personal 9"$7.00
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
Garlic Bread$2.00
Served with marinara
Build your Own 12" Small$12.00
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
Artichoke a la Mode
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, artichoke, grape tomatoes, chopped garlic, basil, cream cheese - Vegetarian
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, garlic crouton, parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO - Vegetarian
Topher
Classic sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, sausage, pickled jalapeno, cream cheese, Calabrian pepper honey
Location

6300 W Mequon Road

Mequon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
