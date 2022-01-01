Go
Toast

Pizza Man

Feeding your munchies since 1970. Pizza Man serves up some of the best pizza in the city, along with handmade pasta and a wine collection that rivals any in the state. With three locations, we’re helping to spread the joy of fine Italian foods in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

2597 North Downer Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Base
Red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Caesar
Romaine, garlic bread crouton, American grana padano
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
Italia Base
San Marzano red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
Arugula, Door County dried cherries, ricotta salata, toasted hazelnuts, charred lemon vinaigrette
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
See full menu

Location

2597 North Downer Avenue

Milwaukee WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harry's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dock at Bradford Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beans & Barley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crossroads Collective

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston