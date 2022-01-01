Go
Toast

Pizza Man

Feeding your munchies since 1970. Pizza Man serves up some of the best pizza in the city, along with handmade pasta and a wine collection that rivals any in the state. With three locations, we’re helping to spread the joy of fine Italian foods in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

11500 West Burleigh Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
Bianca
Garlic cream sauce, cream cheese, mushroom, truffle oil, American grana padano, arugula
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Caesar
Romaine, garlic bread crouton, American grana padano
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Italia Base
San Marzano red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Classic Base
Red sauce with whole milk mozzarella
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
See full menu

Location

11500 West Burleigh Street

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Beets

No reviews yet

Plant-Based & Cool Vibes...

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

No reviews yet

Miss Molly's is a cozy neighborhood cafe that specializes in fresh, seasonally inspired meals and scratch-made bakery served by people who care about the food we make and the people we feed.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

El Taco Feliz Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston