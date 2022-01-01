Go
Toast

Pizza Man

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

103 S Lafayette St • $$

Avg 3.8 (102 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

103 S Lafayette St

Newton IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Muddy Saloon

No reviews yet

Open 7 Days a week!
Check our entertainment schedule for upcoming events!
Thank you!

Old Mac's Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HV's Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Family restaurant offering burgers, steaks, awesome catfish and WINGS!

American Legion Post #30

No reviews yet

Open to the public!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston