Pizza Mavens

Delivery, Takeout, or Dine-in options available. Serving delicious traditional from scratch style food to most of Elizabethtown, Glendale, and Cecilia!!
Pizza! Wings!! Pasta!!! Along with many more options or your next lunch or dinner. Order online or give us a call and support you local independent pizzeria
(270)982-5566

2957 Leitchfield Rd

Popular Items

18 Inch Double Pep$23.99
Calzone$6.99
Baked Calzone stuffed with toppings
18 Inch Bacon Chicken Ranch$23.99
Maven's MINI$7.99
10 inch thin or double dough pizza
18 Inch 4 Meat$25.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, and ham
18 Inch Pizza$17.99
Thin Crust or Double dough
Bread sticks$4.99
hand crafted Bread Sticks
BBQ Chicken Mini$10.99
Burrito Bites$7.99
12 Battered savory and cheesy bites Served with Southwest Sourcream
Garlic butter$0.60
Classic garlic butter dipping sauce
Location

2957 Leitchfield Rd

Cecilia KY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
