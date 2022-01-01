Pizza Mill
We are a small, family owned and operated restaurant! We serve more than just pizza! Stop in for a sandwich, salad or a beer! We can't wait to meet you!
Please understand we are working through the winter months on a limited crew, we make each order when its ordered and we are striving for quality. We appreciate your business!
If you have any issues or questions, please call 605-673-3306
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 • $$
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128
Custer SD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
