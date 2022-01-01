Go
Pizza Mill

We are a small, family owned and operated restaurant! We serve more than just pizza! Stop in for a sandwich, salad or a beer! We can't wait to meet you!
Please understand we are working through the winter months on a limited crew, we make each order when its ordered and we are striving for quality. We appreciate your business!
If you have any issues or questions, please call 605-673-3306

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 • $$

Avg 4.7 (454 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Strip Basket$8.49
Large Ranch 4oz$1.00
Mill Favorites-Specialty Pizzas
Ultimate Reuben$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
Gyro Sandwich$11.99
Garlic Bread with Cheese$6.99
Cheese Filled Breadsticks$7.99
Chicken Wings$13.99
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128

Custer SD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
