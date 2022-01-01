We offer Dine in , take-out, and delivery!

Gertrud and Italo Procacci opened in 1973 at Bradford's "seven dials", the intersection of Interstate Parkway and North Bennett Street. Over 40 years later not much has changed except the location...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family.

On April 20, 2015, Pizza Napoli & Restaurant received a new owner. Sue Gleason along with the help of her husband Greg Gleason and their daughters Samantha and Jessica Behan. We are dedicated to preserving Italo and Gertrud Procacci's recipes, committed to our product quality and look forward to introducing new menu ideas!

