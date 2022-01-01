Go
Toast

Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

We offer Dine in , take-out, and delivery!
Gertrud and Italo Procacci opened in 1973 at Bradford's "seven dials", the intersection of Interstate Parkway and North Bennett Street. Over 40 years later not much has changed except the location...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family.
On April 20, 2015, Pizza Napoli & Restaurant received a new owner. Sue Gleason along with the help of her husband Greg Gleason and their daughters Samantha and Jessica Behan. We are dedicated to preserving Italo and Gertrud Procacci's recipes, committed to our product quality and look forward to introducing new menu ideas!
We will continue with - Not much has changed over the past 42 years except the location and the Owners...we still make fresh dough and sauce everyday with the same recipes that has made Pizza Napoli a part of Bradford's family!

147 W Washington St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fettucini Alfredo with Broccoli$12.75
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with broccoli.
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli$13.95
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken and broccoli.
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.50
4 Fingers and fries, served with ketchup. No salad or bread. Additionally charge for wing sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken$13.00
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles with chicken.
Fettucini Alfredo$12.00
A creamy parmesan sauce served over linguine noodles.
Baked Ziti with Meat$12.25
Ziti, meat sauce, smothered in mozzerella cheese
Stuffed Shells$10.95
Filled with ricotta cheese, parsley, mozzerella baked to perfection
Tour of Napoli$15.95
Chicken parmigiana over spaghetti, 2 cheese ravioli, choice of lasagna or eggplant parmigiana
Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana$12.95
Homemade breaded eggplant layered with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Medium Sauce
See full menu

Location

147 W Washington St

Bradford PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A Slice of the 80's

No reviews yet

Stop in and enjoy the great food, friendly staff, and fun décor. Over 80 wing flavor combinations and weekly sub specials. Tons of Specialty pizza options.

Bradford Brew Station

No reviews yet

Delicious drinks and friendly atmosphere!
#drinklocal

Sassy's Truck Stop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Woodside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston