We're more than just pizza, though. What makes us unique is our commitment to quality and freshness. That's how it was done back in the day, and that's exactly what's wrong with most of today's restaurants... They've changed their ways. Chef Mario had the unique privilege to study in Rome before opening Nostalgia Wood Fired Oven, and one of the most important things he brought back was to stay true to your roots.

PIZZA • SOUPS

57889 Van Dyke Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Gnocchi$18.00
Homemade potato dumplings with your choice of Palomino or Alfredo sauce
House
Italian dressing, field greens, sliced tomato, croutons, parmesan
Pepperoni
Pepperoni & mozzarella
Build Your Own
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Parmesan cheese, cream, garlic
Dootz Malone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto, Parmesan
Garlic Cheese Bread
A Nostalgia classic: Parmesan, mozzarella, sprinkled with asiago, garlic, & oregano
Snow White
Alfredo sauce, ricotta, balsamic drizzle, basil, parmesan
Arancini$12.00
Three (3) risotto balls filled with our house made meat sauce, peas, and mozzarella
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

57889 Van Dyke Rd

Washington MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
