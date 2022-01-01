Go
Pizza on Main

Restaurant has inside dining, draft beer, wine, fresh tasty food, and great service. Come enjoy a great time at a fun spot for all ages. Effective immediately, based on the Governor's Scotts 5/15 Amendment regarding MASK USE, masks are not required for anyone who is fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are not required to wear mask while outdoors or while eating at the table

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

53 Lower Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (220 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.50
Seasonal Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese and our House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add chicken for a nominal fee
16" LG Pepperoni$18.00
Pizza Sauce | Pepperoni | Mozzarella
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.50
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Choose either ranch or house made bleu cheese dressing to dip your tenders in.
French Fries$5.00
Customer's love our French Fries. The special POM seasoned fries nails the taste buds to make this good to go with anything. Large or Small size
Fried Pickles$8.50
Delicious breaded fried pickles served with ranch dressing.
16" LG Cheese$16.50
Pizza Sauce | Mozzarella
16" LG Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there
Garlic Knots$2.00
Our handmade knots are made from our fresh pizza dough which is knotted, baked, and mixed with garlic, oil, and herbs. You like to dip? Add our house made marinara sauce.
18" XL Cheese$18.00
Mozzarella
Caesar Salad$8.50
#1 Fan Favorite Salad - House made Caesar dressing makes this salad so you don't want to miss. Salad comes with Romaine, House made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and House Made Caesar Dressing. Top your salad with Chicken for a nominal fee
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

53 Lower Main St

Morrisville VT

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

