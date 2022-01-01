Pizza on Main
Restaurant has inside dining, draft beer, wine, fresh tasty food, and great service. Come enjoy a great time at a fun spot for all ages. Effective immediately, based on the Governor's Scotts 5/15 Amendment regarding MASK USE, masks are not required for anyone who is fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are not required to wear mask while outdoors or while eating at the table
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
53 Lower Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
53 Lower Main St
Morrisville VT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
North Country Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Fork and Gavel
Come in and enjoy!
two sons bakehouse
Bakery and restaurant