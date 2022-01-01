Go
Pizza Palace

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

9801 York Road • $

Avg 3.9 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

15in. CHEESE PIZZA$11.99
FRIED CHICKEN$11.99
15" EX CH PIZZA$14.49
COORS LITE 6 pack Bottles$9.50
French Fries$3.59
GREEK SALAD$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.99
Cheese Steak$7.99
40 oz. STEEL RESERVE Bottle$4.25
Fried Mushrooms (13)$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9801 York Road

Cockeysville MD

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

