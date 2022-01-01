Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
1326 N Central Ave
Popular Items
Location
1326 N Central Ave
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
IL Bosco Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Angels Trumpet Ale House
Downtown Phoenix' original gastropub. Committed to craft beer and its fans since 2012.
Paz Taqueria y Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Breakfast Bitch AZ
Come in and enjoy!