Go
Toast

Pizza Perfect

Come in and enjoy! Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

PIZZA • SALADS

1602 21st Avenue South • $$

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Custom Pizza$15.50
Large House Salad$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
Deep Dish Cheese Bread$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
House Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
Homemade Garlic Bread$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
Med. Custom Pizza$11.25
Lg. Custom Pizza$13.95
Side Ranch Dressing$0.30
Large Greek Salad$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
XL Perfect$21.95
16 Inch - Hand Tossed - Thin Crust - 6 Slices - Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1602 21st Avenue South

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

International Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zio Matto Gelato - Nashville

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian gelato handmade in small batches.

Bag Lady's Chip & Fry Co. Food truck

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the best "EAT OUT LOUD" food truck in the city!

Stock & Barrel

No reviews yet

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston