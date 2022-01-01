Pizza Perfect
Come in and enjoy! Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.
PIZZA • SALADS
1602 21st Avenue South • $$
1602 21st Avenue South
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
