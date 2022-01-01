Go
017 Pizza Pie Cafe

Come in and enjoy! When you want Take out and Delivery: pizzapiecafe.co. Pick up 801-820-6539

1938 Woodland Park Drive

Layton UT

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Jamba

Jamba Juice

Scrambled!

Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!

Costa Vida - Layton

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Lucky Slice Pizza

We specialize in New York style pizza by-the-slice and whole pizza, as well as other hand-crafted sides, wings, salads, and desserts!

