Go
Toast

Pizza Pie Cafe

Pizza, Pasta, Salad buffet

PIZZA • SALADS

1970 N Washington Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (1225 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1970 N Washington Blvd

North Ogden UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rusted Spoon Ogden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeremiah's Restaurant UT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Even Stevens Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston