012 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS
3078 W 7800 S • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3078 W 7800 S
West Jordan UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
A lo Maracucho inc
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Spitz
Come in and enjoy!
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Your neighborhood sports pub located within the Jordan Landing shopping center in West Jordan, UT. We are now open for dine in, but recognize that our food is awesome and you can't always stay to dine in.