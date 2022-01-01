Go
Pizza Pie

Pizza Pie is proud to provide artisan pizza, salad, pasta, sandwiches, and desserts to the Coast.

PIZZA

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C • $

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

ANTIPASTI SALAD$13.00
Chopped Romaine, Soppressata, Castelvetrano Olives, Shaved Red Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions & Feta
Hen Of The Woods$4.00
Maitake Mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffle aioli, green onions.
Spring Veggie Square$4.00
Charred Leeks, Asparagus, New Baby Potatoes, Preserved Lemon, Herb Ricotta Cheese
Cuban Square$4.00
Cuban Pork, Latin slaw, citrus garlic mojo
Lamb Square$4.00
Homemade Lamb Sausage atop Smoked Red Pepper Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, & Tzatziki
Half & Half Pizza
Can't decide, choose two halves of your favorite pizza! Note - Half & Half pizzas are cut into six squares instead of nine.
New Yorker Square$4.00
Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers & Onion, Calabrian Chili, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Cheese Square$3.75
San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BLT Square$4.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, topped with Arugula
Aloha Square$4.00
Black Forest Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno, 5 Spice Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Location

225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C

Half Moon Bay CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
