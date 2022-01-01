Pizza Pie on the Fly - Dickinson

Players Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

When folks in Dickinson are looking for a spot to catch the game or take their family out for a meal, Players is the place that comes to mind. As a family-friendly restaurant that also knows how to bring the energy, we're a sports bar and grill with an incredible atmosphere that welcomes anyone and everyone for some fun every day of the week. Our menu is chock-full of seafood, steaks, pastas, salads, classic pub fare, and a few twists of our own, including house-made pizza, calzones, and fried pickles that are the talk of the town. We love having fun with visitors and locals alike, and if you find yourself in our neighborhood in search of a cold beer and a hot meal, we hope to see you here!

Every Game, Every Day; Players is Dickinson's Sports Bar.

