Pizza Pie on the Fly

Your Favorite Pizza Place!
Getting Pick-up? Go thru the drive-thru!

1508 2nd Avenue W

Popular Items

Mega Meat$19.49
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.
Taco$17.49
Featured pizza of the month $5 off (Reg. Price $22.49)
Creamy Salsa Sauce, Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Olives, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Lettuce And Cheddar Cheese.
Italian Cheese Sticks$10.49
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and Italian Seasoning.
Breadsticks$7.49
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
Boneless (10)$9.49
Pepperoni$15.49
Supreme$19.49
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Onion and Green Peppers.
2 for 22$22.00
2 14" pizza 2 toppings for $22! Wow what a deal! Choice of thin or hand tossed crust! A deal the whole family can enjoy!
2 Liters$3.99
Pick 2 for $6.99 each
Location

Williston ND

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
