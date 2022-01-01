PIZZA PLANT ITALIAN PUB
Western New York's Unique Pizza Restaurant!
7770 TRANSIT ROAD
Location
7770 TRANSIT ROAD
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!
This Little Pig
American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter".
This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.
My Dad's Market & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.