Pizza Plus University City

Come in and enjoy!

4814 spruce st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thick Cut Fries$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
16" Hand Tossed
16" thin crust hand tossed pizza. Choice of toppings.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
9" Pan Pizza
9" Detroit style pan pizza. Choice of toppings.
Onion Rings$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Cheesesteak$12.00
Seeded long roll, freshly sliced beef, cooper sharp cheese. Includes choice of fried onions, fried peppers, or both!
Cheesesteak$9.00
Seeded long roll, freshly sliced beef, cooper sharp cheese. Includes choice of fried onions, fried peppers, or both!
Chicken Tenders
Single Burger$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Location

4814 spruce st

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
