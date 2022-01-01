Go
Serving the best pizza in Greenwich, CT since 1972, Pizza Post is a family run classic Italian style restaurant. Located on 522 East Putnam Avenue, we are conveniently located at the center of town.
We offer seated dinning with a bring your own alcohol policy as well as take-out for swift service. Come by and try the pizza that has been named best in Fairfield County by Best of the Gold Coast or enjoy something from the rest of our comprehensive menu, from panini to pasta.
Order online now, or call us at 203-661-0909 for take-out or questions.
PIZZA

522 E Putnam Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

LRG Specialty
MD Pizza$14.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
SM Specialty
LG Pizza$18.00
Pizza Post Salad$14.00
Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola
SM Pizza$10.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

522 E Putnam Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
