&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
3525 Jefferson Davis Highway
Location
3525 Jefferson Davis Highway
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Nearby restaurants
RT'S RESTAURANT
Creole and Cajun Specialties.
Open for Dine-In, Carryout, Curbside Pick up and Delivery.
Hops N Shine
Hops N Shine offers loaded grilled cheeses, hot dogs, and tater tots, jumbo wings with a large selection of sauces, and a wide selection of other appetizer favorites.
Bozzelli's
Come in and enjoy!
RASA
RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
National Landing Location