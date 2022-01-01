Go
&pizza image

&pizza

Open today 6:00 AM - 5:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

45 Independence Ave SW

Washington, DC 20515

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
SaturdayClosed

Location

45 Independence Ave SW, Washington DC 20515

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Dolcezza - Hirshhorn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiola

No reviews yet

Fiola is Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Italian flagship restaurant. The restaurant is committed to the Italian tradition of cooking with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients available.

Le Bon Cafe

No reviews yet

French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch

Eat Brgz - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).

&pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston