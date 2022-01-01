Go
Toast

Pizza Shack Willis

Family operated since 1985

115 West Montgomery Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Cheese$9.99
Large All Meat$19.99
Small Garden$4.99
Mixed salad greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
Large Shack Special$20.99
Large Cheese$12.99
Garlic Knots$6.99
fresh dough hand twisted and tossed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese & seasonings, served with tomato sauce
Shrimp Poppers$7.99
Crispy breaded poppers stuffed with Shrimp, cream cheese, green onions & jalapeno, served with ranch
Stuffed Cupcakes$5.00
By Babycakes- Assorted Flavors
Medium Shack Special$16.99
Personal Cheese$6.99
See full menu

Location

115 West Montgomery Street

Willis TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

242 Pub & Grill- Willis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Willow Beverage Co

No reviews yet

Let's get this party started! Let us handle the bar for your event.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0330

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

B-52 Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewery and Beer Garden

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston