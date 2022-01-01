Go
Mama Russo's Pizzeria

608 Philadelphia Avenue

Popular Items

LG Plain$15.49
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Fries$4.49
Our delicious French fries are deep fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Fried Pickles$7.99
Pickles coated with flour, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper, and deep-fried for a perfect snack.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
SM Plain$9.49
Cheesesteak$9.99
Garlic Knots$3.49
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds.
Cheese Fries$6.49
Mozzarella or Whiz.
Vito's Brooklyn Pie$21.99
The crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, chunky tomato sauce and olive oil topped with fresh basil.
Location

Trevose PA

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
