Pizza the Bay - NEW - 3295 Castro Valley Boulevard
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3295 Castro Valley Boulevard, Castro Valley CA 94546
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
JP's Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge
No Reviews
3600 Castro Valley Blvd. Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurant