Pizza Thief
Pizza

Pizza Thief

Closed today

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2610 NW Vaughn Street

Portland, OR 97210

Popular Items

COOKIE$3.50
CHOPPED$16.00
romaine, radicchio, red onion, tomatoes, sicilian olives, zucchini, caciocavallo, toscano salami, garbanzos, pepperoncini, chives, & oregano vinaigrette
CAESAR$14.00
kale, mustard greens, garlic focaccia crumbs, grana, & roasted garlic anchovy dressing
CHEEZE$28.00
tomato sauce, mozz-provolone, fior di latte, grana, & sicilian oregano
WILDWOOD$32.00
cream, mozzarella and provolone, fontal, mushrooms, truffle cheese, rosemary, maldon and EVOO
RANCH$2.00
MARKET$14.00
market greens, ginger pickled carrots, radish, beets, scallions and green goddess dressing. (v)
KEVIN PEPPERONI$30.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone, pepperoni, grana and oregeno
THE BALLER$32.00
tomato sauce, housse made meatballs (beef & pork), ricotta, mozzarella & provolone, fior di latter, grana and Sicilian oregeno
HOT TONY$32.00
tomato sauce, Calabrian chili-garlic, schiacciata, mozzarella & provolone, pepperoni, jalapeno, piquillo peppers, fior di latte, grana and oregeno

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland OR 97210

Pizza Thief

No Reviews
