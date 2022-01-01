Go
Pizza Time, Inc

154 Highway 15-401 W

Popular Items

Dressings (2oz)
Chicken Fettuccine$11.95
Fettuccine pasta topped with tender grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, & grated parmesan. Served with our house-made garlic bread.
Chef Salad$9.50
Ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, & egg on a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with our house-made garlic bread & your choice of dressing.
Sweet Tea$2.00
Steak Deluxe Wrap$9.95
Thinly sliced choice sirloin, grilled onion, green pepper & mushroom, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.50
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch, & mayo. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.
1/2 Sub & Salad$9.75
Bone-In Wings (6)$8.95
Bone-In wings seasoned, roasted, then deep fried to crispy perfection. Have them plain or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Super Sub$11.95
10" hoagie roll loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, green pepper, mayo, & STELIO's House Dressing. Served with a pickle spear & your choice of side.
Steak Deluxe Sub$11.95
10" hoagie roll loaded with thinly sliced choice sirloin, grilled onion & green pepper & mushroom, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, STELIO's house dressing. Served with pickle spear & your choice of side.
154 Highway 15-401 W

Bennettsville SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
