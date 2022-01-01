Pizza Time, Inc
Where the community comes together!
154 Highway 15-401 W
Popular Items
Location
154 Highway 15-401 W
Bennettsville SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bistro on 2nd Street
Serving low-country favorites and much more.
Richmond Community College Cafe
Come in and enjoy!