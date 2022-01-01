Go
&pizza image

&pizza

Open today 6:00 AM - 5:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

500 Penn Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am

Location

500 Penn Street NE, Washington DC 20002

Directions

Nearby restaurants

CR NoMa

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Scratch Kitchen & Bar

Destino

No reviews yet

Your destination for modern Mexican cuisine.

Hi-Lawn

No reviews yet

Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.

Immigrant Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

&pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston