Pizza Walay
We know pizza!
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
5505 Leesburg Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5505 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
District Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Oven Fresh
We have the best pizza!
Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
All-day cafe specializing in hand-cut doughnuts, Intelligentsia coffee, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and beer, wine and craft cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!
Meridian Pint
Come in and enjoy!