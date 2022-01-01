Pizza Wizard
NOBODY beats the WIZ.
PIZZA
760 South Clinton Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
760 South Clinton Ave
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Swillburger
Swillburger is a modern take on the classic American burger joint currently offering takeout only. In addition to food, Swillburger offers craft beer and cocktails to go.
The Owl House
With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Mac's Philly Steaks
AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY