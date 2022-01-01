Go
Pizza Wizard

NOBODY beats the WIZ.

PIZZA

760 South Clinton Ave

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Bleu Cheese$1.25
3oz
GF SQUARE BYO$13.00
BYO GF SQUARE. Please note, although we do our absolute best to ensure that our dough is free from gluten, we cannot absolutely guarantee a product 100% free of cross contamination, as our business is filled with products containing wheat flour.
We use Caputo Fioreglut in our gf dough.
PLAIN CHEESE SQUARE$12.00
Red Sauce, Cheese, Romano
SQUARE BUILD YOUR OWN$12.00
Build your own Square Pie. Topped w/ cheese. You choose the rest.
8 CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
8 jumbo wings. No sides, no celery.
'RONI SQUARE$14.00
Red Sauce, Cheese, Romano, Cup Pepperoni
THIN BUILD YOUR OWN$14.00
Build your own thin pie.
ZINGER SQUARE$14.00
Cheese, 'Roni, Banana Peppers, Sauce, HOT HONEY!!!
760 South Clinton Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
