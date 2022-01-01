Go
Toast

Pizza World

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

4404 Route 22 • $

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Takeout

Location

4404 Route 22

Salem NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Den Restaurant

No reviews yet

If using Curbside Pickup, please give us a call at 518-677-5781 and use the Pickup Window.
NOW Offering Your Favorite Beer, Wine and Mixed Drinks.
PLEASE DO NOT SPECIAL REQUEST A SUBSTITUTION OF FRIES FOR CHIPS. You will need to order them as a side. Thank you & Enjoy

Auction Barn Restaurant

No reviews yet

GET SOCIAL WITH US @AUCTIONBARNRESTAURANT

Chauncey's Family Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Basin Grill

No reviews yet

Great food and atmosphere on the water!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston