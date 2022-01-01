Go
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

PIZZA

712 Main ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Classic
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, PEPPERONI
Ranch$0.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Classic Caesar Salad$5.99
ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS AND CAESAR DRESSING
Sharable 14"$15.00
Side Caesar$3.99
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Sandwich
GO AHEAD, BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH.
ADD DRINK and CHIPS FOR $3
Personal 10"$10.00
Garden$5.99
Brownie$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

712 Main ST

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

