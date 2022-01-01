Go
Toast

Pizza Capri

Pizza Capri is a Lincoln Park neighborhood institution serving sandwiches, wraps, salads, and pastas in addition to our award-winning gourmet pizzas, stuffed pizzas, and thin & crispy pizzas. Scratch kitchen on Halsted & Willow since 1990.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1733 N Halsted • $$

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)

Popular Items

Thin & Crispy - Extra Large 16"$23.60
serves 5-6
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Lime Chicken Cilantro Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, corn, tomato, mozzarella cheese and pumpkin seeds with cilantro-lime vinaigrette (contains seeds)
Thin & Crispy - Large 14"$19.30
serves 3-4
Thin & Crispy - Small 10"$12.85
serves 1-2
Thin & Crispy - Medium 12"$15.00
serves 2-3
Prep By
Salad Box$15.00
boxed and labeled for your convenience, served with fresh bread and a freshly baked cookie. Serves 1
BBQ Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, corn, black beans, tomato, and mozzarella with ranch dressing
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1733 N Halsted

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Bar on Weed Street

No reviews yet

Country Music, 5x ACM Nightclub of the Year, Best Sports Bar, Great Food, Fun Private Parties and Beautiful Rooftop Patio!
www.joesbar.com

Frosty's Christmas Pop Up Bar

No reviews yet

The original and only Christmas Pop-Up Experience in Chicago! 4 Bars, 3 levels & the Ultimate Christmas Party! 7 nights a Week

PRYSM Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corey's NYC Bagel Deli

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Bagels

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston