Pizza Capri
Pizza Capri is a Lincoln Park neighborhood institution serving sandwiches, wraps, salads, and pastas in addition to our award-winning gourmet pizzas, stuffed pizzas, and thin & crispy pizzas. Scratch kitchen on Halsted & Willow since 1990.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1733 N Halsted • $$
1733 N Halsted
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
