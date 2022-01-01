Go
Pizza 101

Pizza 101, an introduction to Pizza! We serve only the best pizzas hand made daily using only the finest fresh vegetables and Zabihah Halal Meat.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

15215 SW Freeway • $$

Avg 4.2 (870 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Pan Crust Buffalo Chicken$17.00
American cheese, Grilled chicken, onions, bell pepper, top with cheddar and buffalo sauce on top.
Lg Pan Crust Meat Overload$17.00
An overload of Pepperoni, beef, smoked beef, with lots of cheese!
Lg Pan Crust Pepperoni 101$17.00
Two layers of pepperoni, parmesan cheese, and extra cheese.
Lg Pan Crust Kabab Madness$17.00
Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.
8 Buffalo Wings$7.00
Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka$17.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.
Lg Pan Boxer Pizza$18.00
Half Chicken Tikka half Kabab Madness.
Lg Pan Crust Build Your Own$12.00
Large Pan Crust Build Your Own Pizza.
Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101$17.00
Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.
Garlic Cheesey Bread$6.00
Slices of french bread with american cheese, and cheddar cheese with garlic seasoning.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

15215 SW Freeway

Sugar Land TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
