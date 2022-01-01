Go
Pizza Americano

Neighborhood pizzeria offering Neopolitan inspired pizzas utilizing premium ingredients.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

800 W Arapaho Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (702 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Fig & Pig$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
12" White Pie$14.00
Our White Sauce, Bacon, Roasted Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Corto's Extra Virgin Olive Oil
12" Carne$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Pederson’s Sausage and Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni, Parm
12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella
16" Build Your Own$14.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
12" Margherita$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
12" Build Your Own$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
Kale Caesar$10.00
Organic Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House Croutons
12" Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni
12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 W Arapaho Rd

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

