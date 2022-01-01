Go
Pizzabar 141

Pizzabar 141 is a family owned business, with a funky dining room serving some of the best pizza and traditional Italian dishes around. Servicing the Syosset, Woodbury and Huntington area with delivery 7 days a week. Vegan options available!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

141 Woodbury Road • $

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Roll$8.95
Tender, tasty Chicken Parmigiana rolled into our delicious dough! One of our best sellers.
Garlic Knot (single)$0.50
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"$14.95
Crust is Gluten Free and contains Cauliflower, WHOLE EGGS, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Flax Seed Salt, Yeast, Granulated Garlic
All Natural and Non-GMO
CONTAINS: EGGS, MILK
Regular Pizza$17.95
Nothin' regular about it! 18" round pie full of deliciousness. From the crunchy crust, to the sauce and the fresh Mozzarella, this is the King in our pizza world! All hail the King!
Regular Pizza 12"$10.95
Nothin' regular about it! 18" round pie full of deliciousness. From the crunchy crust, to the sauce and the fresh Mozzarella, this is the King in our pizza world! All hail the King!
Personal Pizza 12"$10.95
A 12" version of our 18" pie. All that delicious flavor, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and the crunch of the crust too!
Regular Slice$3.25
Buffalo Chicken Slice$4.50
Large Fresh Tossed Salad$9.50
A combination of Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Black Olive
with Italian Dressing
Garlic Knots (6)$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 Woodbury Road

Woodbury NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
