Pizza Bar West Avenue

Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.

1222 16th Street

Popular Items

Zucchini Sticks$7.00
Ranch
Pepp$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
All The Way$15.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onion, Portobello Mushrooms
Half / Half
Choice of any 2 signature Pies
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Marinara Sauce
10 Wings$15.00
Spicy Pepp$14.00
Vodka Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey, Basil
Cheese
Mozzarella
Meat Lovers$15.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

