PizzaCo

PizzaCo is a craft Neo-Neapolitan pizza restaurant featuring local ingredients, craft beers and artisanal spirits from the nostalgic comfort of our repurposed garages.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT • $$

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$10.00
Garage-fired classic cheese pizza!
Green Light$14.00
A delicate white pie with mozzarella, ricotta, spinach and fresh garlic.
I-90$15.00
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella and crumbled bleu cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Build Your Own$10.00
Our cheese pizza topped as you see fit!
Scamotz$13.00
An old school, local-style pizza with tomato sauce, oregano, garlic and Scamorza cheese.
Full Service Special$17.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage and meatballs dressed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Smashed Potato$15.00
Mashed potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar
Margherita$13.00
The classic featuring tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
Garlic Knots 12 pc$8.00
12 mini garlic knots tossed with garlic, herb and Parmesan cheese. Served with Pomodoro sauce
Pepperoni$12.00
Garage-fired classic pepperoni pizza!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT

Stratford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
