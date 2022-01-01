PizzaCo
PizzaCo is a craft Neo-Neapolitan pizza restaurant featuring local ingredients, craft beers and artisanal spirits from the nostalgic comfort of our repurposed garages.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Stratford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PAPAS PLACE
Puerto Rican and Italian Cuisine - Come in and enjoy!
Oar & Oak Birdhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Two Roads Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Wing It On!
Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.