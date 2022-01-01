Go
Pizza Delight

Come in and enjoy!

3324 sheridan drive

Popular Items

DUO FOR 2$25.99
14" ONE TOPPING PIZZA & 10 WINGS
CHICKEN FINGER
Blue Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Sauce
CHEESE - 14"
Create Your Own Personal - 14" Pizza
PANNER TIKKA$18.99
Homemade spicy pizza Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Cilantro, Garlic (Jalapenos Optional)
CHEESE - 17"
Create Your Own Personal - 17" Pizza
CHICKEN FINGER WRAP$6.99
American, Chicken Finger (Customer Choice Sauce)
SUPREME
Homemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
Homemade Garlic Spread and Mozzarella Cheese
MEATLOVERS
Homemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese
FRENCH FRIES$4.99
Basket of Fries
Location

amherst NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
