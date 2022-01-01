Go
Pizza Domenica

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

3200 Banks Street

Popular Items

White Pizza$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, oregano, basil
Tutto Carne Pizza$20.00
fennel sausage, ham, salami, bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Garlic Knots$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
Wood-Roasted Cauliflower$16.00
whipped feta & sea salt
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$12.00
golden raisins, toasted almonds, creole mustard vinaigrette
Calabrese Pizza$16.00
spicy salami, olives, capers, oregano, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
gem lettuce, parmesan, crostini
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Location

New Orleans LA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
