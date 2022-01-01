Go
Pizza Domenica

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

PIZZA

4933 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1920 reviews)

Popular Items

Shaved Brussels Sprouts$12.00
golden raisins, toasted almonds, creole mustard vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$12.00
gem lettuce, parmesan, crostini
Tutto Carne Pizza$20.00
fennel sausage, ham, salami, bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
White Pizza$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, oregano, basil
Wood-Roasted Cauliflower$16.00
whipped feta & sea salt
Calabrese Pizza$16.00
spicy salami, olives, capers, oregano, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Garlic Knots$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4933 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

