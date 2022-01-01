Pizza Envy

Go
TILLY'S PHILLY 2.0$14.99
angus shaved steak / signature cabot cheddar "queso" / caramelized onions / american cheese / locally baked hoagie roll
CURLEE FRIES$4.99
cripsy seasoned spiral fries / staff favorite! / add a side of queso ($1.50)
T.C.B.$9.99
signature double-dredged, buttermilk brined fried chicken / dill pickles / biddy sauce / choice of house made biscuit or martin's potato roll
NAPKINS
WE WILL NOT INCLUDE THESE UNLESS YOUR ORDER THEM. PLEASE ADD THEM TO YOUR ORDER
3 PIECE TENDIES & CURLY FRIES$12.99
three (3) double-dredged, buttermilk brined crispy chicken tenders / seasoned curly fries / choice of two sauces
KETCHUP
WE WILL NOT INCLUDE THESE UNLESS YOUR ORDER THEM. PLEASE ADD THEM TO YOUR ORDER
RONNIE$9.99
signature hot n' crispy chicken / fresno chiles / spicy pickles / coleslaw / buttermilk ranch / choice of house-made biscuit or martin's potato roll
JAMES$9.99
signature double-dredged, buttermilk brined fried chicken / dill pickles / lettuce / cabot cheddar / biddy sauce / choice of house made biscuit or martin's potato roll
MILKSHAKES (NOT BOOZY)$5.00
Tilly’s original soft-serve ice cream made by Warwick Ice Cream
flavors : chocolate / vanilla / coffee / strawberry / Cinnamon Toast Crunch
JERRY$9.99
signature double-dredged, buttermilk brined fried chicken / local honey butter / sea salt / hot honey / choice of house-made biscuit or martin's potato roll
